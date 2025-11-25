Urban Meyer Believes Lane Kiffin Leaving For LSU Football or Florida Will 'Haunt' Him
The clock is ticking for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with "Decision Day" inching closer amid a three-team battle between the Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators.
The trio of SEC schools remain in the running for Kiffin's services as he mulls over his options with a decision set to be revealed on Saturday.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Following the meeting, confidence began brewing in Baton Rouge with the LSU program emerging as a threat to lure Kiffin out of Oxford.
But college football icon Urban Meyer has issued a warning to Kiffin as he prepares to make a decision that it may "haunt him" if he leaves Ole Miss.
“I had a similar situation (when) I was at the University of Utah and we went undefeated (and were) the first small school to break into the BCS, and I left and went to Florida. And that (experience) just ripped your heart out. I went back and coached the last game in the Fiesta Bowl and won,” Meyer said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
“This is unchartered waters, though. To leave a team that could potentially – other than Ohio State, and maybe (Texas) A&M and Indiana – I’m telling you, Ole Miss is right there (as a national championship contender).
“And (leaving Ole Miss in the middle of a championship run) might haunt Lane the rest of his (life),” Meyer continued. “I mean, just personally, how do you walking into that (team) meeting and say, ‘Hey guys, not only am I leaving, but I’m going to be playing you next year’? I don’t know.”
Kiffin is set to reveal a decision on Saturday with the Ole Miss administration giving him a date to finalize his plans amid a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida.
