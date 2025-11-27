Urban Meyer Makes Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin, Prediction on Next Move
The LSU Tigers are firmly in the race for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the program circling the most popular name on the market as the No. 1 option on the board.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic 2025 campaign with a College Football Playoff berth within reach, but Kiffin has remained non-committal to the administration in Oxford.
Now, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have entered the mix as potential destinations, but it's the program in Baton Rouge that is gaining momentum.
Across the last week, multiple national college football analysts revealed their thoughts on Kiffin's future.
Now, add more predictions to the mix.
After former star Alabama Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram weighed in on Kiffin's future, ultimately stating he believes LSU will be the pick, college football icon Urban Meyer agreed.
“I’m going to say this: I don’t think it has anything to do with money,” Meyer said. “I think it has to do with winning. I think right now he’s putting together… now is his chance, and it was supposed to be what was it $20.5 million or something, they say it’s nonsense there’s so much of the same stuff going on with name and likeness. I think he’s just negotiating the most expensive roster for the next five, six, seven years.”
“One school offers you $14 (million), you get an offer at $13,” Meyer said. “That just means more to charity, more to your children, that’s fine. But I think I know Lane well enough that this is not about that. This is about winning the national title, what’s going to put him in the best position to win that. Only he can figure that out.”
But this wasn't the first time Meyer has chimed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" where he recently dove into how departing Oxford could be the incorrect move.
Urban Meyer's Take: Leaving Ole Miss Will "Haunt" Kiffin
“I had a similar situation (when) I was at the University of Utah and we went undefeated (and were) the first small school to break into the BCS, and I left and went to Florida. And that (experience) just ripped your heart out. I went back and coached the last game in the Fiesta Bowl and won,” Meyer said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
“This is unchartered waters, though. To leave a team that could potentially – other than Ohio State, and maybe (Texas) A&M and Indiana – I’m telling you, Ole Miss is right there (as a national championship contender).
“And (leaving Ole Miss in the middle of a championship run) might haunt Lane the rest of his (life),” Meyer continued. “I mean, just personally, how do you walking into that (team) meeting and say, ‘Hey guys, not only am I leaving, but I’m going to be playing you next year’? I don’t know.”
Kiffin will reveal a decision on Saturday with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators in the race for his services.
