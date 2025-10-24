Week 9 Schedule: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M, Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Among Top Matchups
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers headline a loaded Week 9 slate in the Southeastern Conference with the program set to square off against the Texas A&M Aggies.
With a pair of losses on the resumé to this point, No. 20 LSU will look to get the ship steered back in the right direction on Saturday against a talented Texas A&M Aggies squad.
"Our guys are certainly in a position to do something great here in Tiger Stadium, that is beat the No. 3 team in the country," Kelly said this week. "Our focus is squarely on doing that for four quarters, playing the type of football necessary to beat a top three team.
"Practice yesterday, loved our energy and enthusiasm. Really pleased with the mindset of our team and the opportunity that lies in front of them."
For the LSU Tigers, the program enters the matchup looking to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive with a loss seemingly knocking the program out of contention.
Along with the Bayou Bengals, it's the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Oklahoma Sooners among the top matchups on the docket this weekend.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
The Week 9 SEC Schedule:
Here is the conference schedule for Week 9:
*All Times Eastern*
- Ole Miss at Oklahoma (-5.5): noon on ABC
- Auburn at Arkansas (-3.5): 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
- Alabama (-11.5) at South Carolina: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
- Missouri at Vanderbilt (-2.5): 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Texas (-6.5) at Mississippi State: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
- Texas A&M (-2.5) at LSU: 7:30 p.m. on ABC
- Tennessee (-8.5) at Kentucky: 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Brian Kelly's Take: Opportunity Awaits in Baton Rouge
"We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game," Brian Kelly said this week.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
