LSU Tigers Emerge as Top Contender For Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns Target

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner continues a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among his top contenders.

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple SEC schools fighting for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others.

But Turner has multuiple SEC powers battling for his services with the No. 1 overall prospect in Mississippi beginning to narrow his focus to elite contenders.

As he begins identifying the top schools in his process, buzz continues generating for Turner with evaluators salivating at his potential.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

Courtesy of Mitchell Turner via X.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Turner is fresh off of a 13-game junior season with 103 tackles, 41 TFL, 15.5 sacks, 1 FF, and 1 FR. He also tallied 4 receptions for 33 yards on offense after serving as a two-way prospect for his program in the Magnolia State.

According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Ole Miss Rebels are among the top contenders.

The race for 4-star DL Mitchell Turner is heating up in an SEC battle, @ChadSimmons_ reports 👀



One program is pulling ahead of the rest...



Read: https://t.co/wU5g0JqOpb pic.twitter.com/Nb6x36iEZy — Rivals (@Rivals) April 8, 2026

"Attacking front-line defender with experience inside and outside. Meteoric rise in impact production as a junior. Gets on top of blockers quickly and with power. Displays impressive redirecting suddenness, to the point of being able to combine zig-zags to get loose. Advanced body control that shows as a rusher and run pursuer. Flashes encouraging set of rush moves at this stage, including hand violence/activity and effective spin," 247Sports wrote.

"Owns valuable two-way snaps as a blocking-first tight end. Also a baseball standout with a .522 BA as a sophomore. Lacks ideal frame length, but maximizes natural leverage and tightly-wound power core. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact defender with a ceiling beyond college."

Now, as the offseason continues, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain contenders with an unofficial visit in the rearview with an official visit looking to be added to the docket as the summer months quickly arrive.

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