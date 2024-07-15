What He Said: LSU Football Tight End Mason Taylor Talks 2024 Season at SEC Media Days
LSU tight end Mason Taylor looks to piece it all together in his third season with the Tigers after an impressive first two years in Baton Rouge.
Taylor, who's been the Bayou Bengals' starting tight end for the last two seasons, looks to cement his status as one of the top tight ends in program history.
Now, he's in Dallas to represent the Tigers for SEC Media Days alongside Brian Kelly, Harold Perkins and Garrett Nussmeier.
Here's everything Taylor said on Monday:
Q. What are you trying to do this year that you haven't done in your past career, and how have you tried to improve over the summertime here?
MASON TAYLOR: I think just being consistent, showing the coaches I can hold a lot on my plate. I'm ready for the opportunity. So just proving to my coaches and my quarterback that I could be open, I could have a lot on my plate, is one thing that I'm focusing on this year, and just being consistent.
Q. What can you say about Garrett and the offseason he's had?
MASON TAYLOR: He's had a tremendous offseason. I mean, he stepped in as a leader from day one, and he's done a great job of getting our team on the right path. He's done a great job of learning from experiences from Jayden and stuff like that so he's definitely waited his turn, he's been patient, and I think he's fit to have a great year this year.
Q. Brian talked about having successful tight ends and obviously the offense will look a little different this year, but now that it's almost your turn, I guess, how much do you plan on being a part of this offense? How different can it look for the tight ends, as far as being actively involved as pass catchers? You've had moments, but being a real integral part of this offense.
MASON TAYLOR: I think we lost some production this year with BT and Malik leaving, and I think there's definitely room for opportunity. And I think the receiver group has done a great job of stepping in. As a tight end group and tight end unit, I think it's really important for us to step in and show the coaches what we can do and it starts within practice. So we've got to prove that we can make those type of plays and that we can fill in these holes for this offense.
Q. Arguably one of your best receptions of your college career against Bama back in 2022. Are you excited going up against them again this season?
MASON TAYLOR: Yeah, it's a great game every time we play them. Alabama is one of the best college football teams in the country. Like we said in the SEC, you play the best. Definitely going to be fun. It's definitely competitive, and it's definitely a great game. So it will be fun.
Q. It's a different schedule this year, no division play anymore. Some common opponents for LSU including Auburn aren't on the schedule this year. What are games you've got circled as games you're looking forward to this year?
MASON TAYLOR: Just all SEC games. Like I said, it's competitive. Those games are the most fun. I think as long as we prepare for them, we'll have a successful season.
Q. Going off that schedule theme with how different the schedule is now, traditionally you've been playing Texas A&M the last game of the season. Thoughts on that? Do you think it's a rivalry and not just playing the last game of the season this year?
MASON TAYLOR: I'd say it's a big game. Any game in the SEC is a big game. Any game on our schedule is a big game. So, like I said, they moved around the schedules a little bit, but not much changed. You're still playing in the SEC. Still playing the best. Definitely looking forward to it.
Q. This is new territory for Oklahoma. What can Oklahoma fans and the Oklahoma football team expect of a road trip to LSU?
MASON TAYLOR: Just great fans and rowdy fans. I think it's going to add to the competitive level with Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, and I think it's definitely going to be fun to see this year.
Q. EA Sports College Football '25 coming out. How excited are you able to play that and maybe see your face on there?
MASON TAYLOR: It's really exciting. I remember as kids playing that game, it's extremely fun. Now being in it, it's a dream. I'm pretty sure the early access came out and I'm looking forward to getting back to Baton Rouge tonight and playing. It will be a fun thing.
Q. How many touchdowns does Harold need to score to get into the Heisman conversation this year, and just what kind of leader has he become for you guys?
MASON TAYLOR: He's became a tremendous leader. He's taken the defense on his back. I think him and guys like Greg Penn, that whole linebacker group as a whole, has stepped up, and I think he knows it's his time it's his junior year. He needs to lead, and I think he's done a tremendous job of doing it within team runs and just practice throughout.
Q. With the 12 team playoff now, what kind of are your expectations as a team? Do you guys talk about the goal, top 12, getting to the playoffs, or what are your preseason kind of conversations like as a team?
MASON TAYLOR: I think just being consistent week in, week out. As long as we stick to our process of winning game by game and being where your feet are, I think we'll be fine. It opens up more opportunity. But 12 teams being in the playoffs, that's definitely exciting. As long as we do what we do, LSU, we'll be all good.
Q. Jayden had such a remarkable career at LSU. The first couple of games it was a bit of a struggle before the offense -- first couple of games of his career at LSU a struggle before things got rolling. What have you seen out of Jayden as far as how he improved over his two years as LSU starter and anything you took away from watching him work?
MASON TAYLOR: Starting as a new offense it's hard to get going and get momentum. Jayden did a great job of jump-starting, kickstarting it to get everyone on page, and I think he did a great job as a quarterback and he kind of lifted us up to compete in practice and get better every single day and to hold us to the standard of LSU.
Q. What does it mean to be here and represent LSU? Obviously Brian talked about top 10 pick being left at home in Will Campbell, but you and Park both being selected to come here, what does it mean to you and to Harold?
MASON TAYLOR: It's a great honor. I've heard a lot of great things about SEC Media Days. I'm definitely excited. It's an honor and blessing to be here. I'm glad to represent LSU.
Q. What are your thoughts of Oklahoma? What do you know about Oklahoma?
MASON TAYLOR: I just know they're a great team. I mean, they're coming into the SEC, so they've got to have some type of talent. They have great players, and it's a great program. Rich with winning. Definitely going to be exciting to play in those games.
Q. Just the tight end room in general, what can you tell me about the other guys? It seems like they've obviously gotten bigger and stronger and maybe a little bit more of a threat to catch the ball, not just be blockers.
MASON TAYLOR: I think we have a great tight end room. Coach Nagel has done a great job of pushing us every single day. We had a great spring. And I think we've been closer than we ever have than before. And just creating that bond within each other pushing each other to be the best every single day is going to make us great.
Q. What's slightly different about Garrett as a quarterback versus Jayden?
MASON TAYLOR: I think it's similar in some sense. I think we have the same offense. Not much is going to change. Jayden was great with his legs. I think Nuss has some wheels. And people know that. But of course Jayden Daniels is Jayden Daniels. He was tremendous for us. But Nuss learned a lot from him. I think he's going to a great job. He learned from one of the best to do it, and he learned from a Heisman winner. He's definitely going to have a great year this year.
Q. Your dad and your uncle are both very significant former football players. Just lessons you've learned from them over the years, things that you've been able to observe.
MASON TAYLOR: Just to be where your feet are, be consistent, and just be where your feet are, mostly. Don't look ahead. Don't look behind. Everyone's going to make mistakes. Kind of just keep moving, keep pushing through that.
