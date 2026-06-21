What Wins and What Losses the Game for LSU vs. Mississippi State

The Lane Kiffin era kicks off in Baton Rouge with championship expectations, a completely revamped roster and one of the most closely-watched quarterback situations in the country.

When the Tigers host Mississippi State on October 17, for a Week 7 matchup, the margin for error will be thin, like all SEC games. And the Tigers can’t afford a stumble at home.

The questions surrounding the 2026 LSU Tigers will be answered way before the Mississippi State game, but the Tigers still need to prove themselves against a rebuilding Bulldog program.

What Wins It For LSU

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The key to an LSU victory runs directly through Sam Leavitt and the Tigers’ new-look offense, especially the passing attack.

Kiffin brought in nine receivers through the transfer portal, completely rebuilding the position group, and intends to play as many as possible, just as he did at Ole Miss.

Florida transfer Eugene Wilson III has drawn early hype, and 6-foot-7 tight end Trey’Dez Green, one of the Tigers’ best offensive players on last year’s team, is poised for a breakout year in a system that loves to feature the tight end.

Mississippi State’s defense is the catalyst for LSU’s success in this matchup. The Bulldogs allowed 409 yards per game last season, the second-worst mark in the SEC, and gave up 186 rushing yards per game.

LSU’s key to winning this game is getting off to a fast start, leaning on the run game and letting Leavitt and the receivers attack the secondary all game.

What Losses It For LSU

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs for yardage against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If there’s one factor that could doom the Tigers in this matchup, it’s the chemistry question hanging over Kiffin’s entirely rebuilt roster.

It’s like that for any team with so many new players on it, whether the top class or not.

With so many changes, it will take time for the offense to adjust. The potential is limitless if they reach the ceiling the staff saw in them during their recruitment.

LSU can’t let the Bulldogs stay in the game.

It needs a fast opening, a sustained tempo and a relentless pursuit of high-level football.

Another thing that can lose the game for LSU is Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Taylor is entering his sophomore season, and his first as the full-time starter for the Bulldogs.

His ceiling is unbelievably high, and Jeff Lebby’s rebuild in Starkville is slowly working.

If Taylor takes a step up in 2026, this Bulldogs offense can be very dangerous.

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