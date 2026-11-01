Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 Before High-Stakes Matchup Against Alabama

The LSU Tigers had a much-deserved week off. The Tigers have suffered injuries to their big-time players, and they'll need everyone for this final four-game stretch.

LSU heads into next week on a two-game win streak. It shut out the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-0 and defeated the Auburn Tigers. The Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

There weren't as many upsets this past weekend, but let's look at where LSU sits in the newest AP Poll.

LSU Stays Put in the AP Top 25 Rankings

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC) stayed at No. 15. Alabama (6-2, 4-2 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9. It'll be another top-15 matchup on Saturday and the Tigers' fourth-ranked opponent this season.

Both teams have been in the AP Poll all season. The Tigers were as high as No. 7, while the Crimson Tide were as high as No. 6.

Alabama is also coming off a bye week. After losing back-to-back games against Georgia and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide responded with a 31-20 win over Texas A&M.

This will be the 33rd time that LSU and Alabama will meet as ranked opponents. The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series with 58 wins. The Tigers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak against Alabama.

Lane Kiffin's team is playing at a high level. Sam Leavitt has protected the ball but will face a Crimson Tide secondary that's tied for the SEC lead in interceptions (12). It will be Leavitt's toughest challenge yet.

The Rest of the AP Top 25

Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 9:

No. 1: Miami Hurricanes

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3: Utah Utes

No. 4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 5: UCLA Bruins

No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 7: BYU Cougars

No. 8: Kentucky Wildcats

No. 9: Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 10: Texas Longhorns

No. 11: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 12: Ole Miss Rebels

No. 13: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 14: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 15: LSU Tigers

No. 16: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 17: Houston Cougars

No. 18: USC Trojans

No. 19: Missouri Tigers

No. 20: Boise State Broncos

No. 21: Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 22: New Mexico Lobos

No. 23: South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 24: Arizona Wildcats

No. 25: Florida Gators

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