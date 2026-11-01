Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 Before High-Stakes Matchup Against Alabama
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The LSU Tigers had a much-deserved week off. The Tigers have suffered injuries to their big-time players, and they'll need everyone for this final four-game stretch.
LSU heads into next week on a two-game win streak. It shut out the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-0 and defeated the Auburn Tigers. The Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
There weren't as many upsets this past weekend, but let's look at where LSU sits in the newest AP Poll.
LSU Stays Put in the AP Top 25 Rankings
LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC) stayed at No. 15. Alabama (6-2, 4-2 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9. It'll be another top-15 matchup on Saturday and the Tigers' fourth-ranked opponent this season.
Both teams have been in the AP Poll all season. The Tigers were as high as No. 7, while the Crimson Tide were as high as No. 6.
Alabama is also coming off a bye week. After losing back-to-back games against Georgia and Tennessee, the Crimson Tide responded with a 31-20 win over Texas A&M.
This will be the 33rd time that LSU and Alabama will meet as ranked opponents. The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series with 58 wins. The Tigers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak against Alabama.
Lane Kiffin's team is playing at a high level. Sam Leavitt has protected the ball but will face a Crimson Tide secondary that's tied for the SEC lead in interceptions (12). It will be Leavitt's toughest challenge yet.
The Rest of the AP Top 25
Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 9:
No. 1: Miami Hurricanes
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Utah Utes
No. 4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5: UCLA Bruins
No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 7: BYU Cougars
No. 8: Kentucky Wildcats
No. 9: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 10: Texas Longhorns
No. 11: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 12: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 13: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 14: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 15: LSU Tigers
No. 16: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 17: Houston Cougars
No. 18: USC Trojans
No. 19: Missouri Tigers
No. 20: Boise State Broncos
No. 21: Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 22: New Mexico Lobos
No. 23: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 24: Arizona Wildcats
No. 25: Florida Gators
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Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined on SI in 2022. In addition to writing for LSU on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.Follow zion_trammell