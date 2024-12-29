Which LSU Football Players Have Opted Out of the Texas Bowl Matchup Against Baylor?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up the 2024 season on Tuesday afternoon against the Baylor Bears in a Texas Bowl showdown in NRG Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT in Houston (Tex.) with the Bayou Bengals looking cap off the year with a victory.
Kelly and Co. have worked through a strenuous December stretch with the program navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal, player retention and bowl preparation.
Another factor the Tigers' staff has been working through this month is the Texas Bowl roster. Which seniors and draft-eligible players would elect to play in the game or opt out of the matchup?
Now, with the program in Houston working through bowl preparation, there is clarity on who will suit up on Tuesday.
The Seniors That Will Play:
Josh Williams: Running Back
LSU running back Josh Williams will suit up in the purple and gold for the final time on Dec. 31 in the program's season finale against the Baylor Bears.
In what will be the final game of Williams' six-year career with the Tigers, he will play in his hometown of Houston in the Texas Bowl.
It's been a ride for the veteran, but a ride he'll cherish for the rest of his life.
"I chose to play in the bowl game because it's the last time I'll ever be able to play as an LSU Tiger and I want to go out with a bang. LSU means so much to be it's almost indescribable.
"I've been here for six years. I've learned a lot. I've played a lot of football and met some people and friends that I'll cherish for the rest of my life... I believe that my commitment to LSU, staying here throughout the ups and downs, from a National Championship to COVID, to getting a chance to actually play on offense... It's forever LSU for me and I love it."
Zy Alexander: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander will lace up his cleats for the final time with the Tigers on Dec. 31 in the program's season finale.
"Me going out there one last time with my brothers means a lot. I cherish these memories and these moments together," Alexander said. "I just want to go out one last time and play with them."
Alexander has battled the injury bug during his career with the Bayou Bengals, but one thing is certain, the senior is elite when healthy. Now, he looks to wrap up his career on the right note.
Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson will suit up for LSU's Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears.
Swinson, who wreaked havoc in 2024, will not opt out and has committed to suiting up for the program on Dec. 31 in the season finale.
"The opportunity to play one final game for LSU is amazing," Swinson said. "Just to be able to represent LSU, the three letters on that helmet and the greats that came before me. Any opportunity you get to put a helmet on and play football, you take that chance.
"I want to finish out the season with my brothers."
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder tallied 54 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
LSU will also have Miles Frazier and Paris Shand, among others lacing up their cleats for the final time in the program's bowl game against Baylor.
The Tigers That Have Opted Out:
The Offensive Line Duo: Will Campbell and Emery Jones
Will Campbell will forgo his final season of eligibility and take his talents to the next level after a dominant career in the purple and gold.
"There aren't enough words to describe the impact LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana has had on my life," Campbell said in a written statement. "Over the past three years, I was blessed to live out my childhood dream of being an LSU Tiger ... Thank you, coach Brian Kelly for the leadership and opportunity to play at my dream school. Specifically, I'd like to thank (LSU offensive line coach) Brad Davis, Steve Demao, Adam Kleffner, Kanan Ray and John McDonell. I appreciate everything you've poured into me to become the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person.
"To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions. Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can't be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world ... After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will always cherish my time at LSU."
Heading into the 2024 season, Campbell was a projected top-five selection in several mock drafts.
In the most recent mocks, he remains a first-round selection with organizations in the top-10 preparing to take a closer look at the Louisiana native.
Campbell started in every game of his LSU career after bursting on the scene as a true freshman in 2022.
A leader for the purple and gold, Campbell earned the coveted No. 7 jersey in 2023 after becoming the voice of the LSU Tigers.
For Jones, the Tigers' starting right tackle in 2024, he departs Baton Rouge after an impressive three-year career in the purple and gold.
There was hope that Jones would return in 2025 as he looked to improve his NFL Draft stock in his final college season, but after mulling over the options with his camp, the Louisiana native will now begin the next chapter of his playing career.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started in over 30 games for the LSU Tigers across three seasons after being thrown in the fire as a true freshman.
Another piece to the offensive line will also not suit up on Tuesday: Garrett Dellinger. The veteran guard has opted out and will bypass the Texas Bowl matchup against Baylor, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
Mason Taylor: Tight End
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
The Louisiana native took on the role as the Tigers' WR1 in 2024 after patiently waiting behind greats Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is rated as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. CBS Sports labels him as the No. 13 wideout in the upcoming draft.
Lacy made the move to transfer to LSU after a pair of seasons with the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns under Billy Napier and Co.
Then, once Napier departed for the Florida Gators head coaching gig, Lacy made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and make the move to Baton Rouge.
From there, he showed progression each year leading up to his senior campaign with the program in his fifth season of college ball.
Lacy wrapped up his final season in the purple and gold with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. He led the program in all categories.
The Louisiana native ends his LSU career with with 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in 39 games played. Lacy started in 24 games.
Lacy will not play in the Dec. 31 matchup against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl located in Houston (Tex.).
Major Burns: Safety
LSU safety Major Burns has opted out of the 2024 Texas Bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears.
Burns, a senior defensive back for the Tigers, has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and will bypass the season finale on Tuesday.
The Louisiana native totaled 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble during his senior campaign with the Tigers.
Now, he's off to the next chapter of his playing career where he has begun training for the upcoming NFL Draft.
LSU will fall back on Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears to take significant snaps against Baylor on Tuesday. Toviano recently made the switch to safety in December.
