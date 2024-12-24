Which LSU Football Seniors Will Play in the Tigers Bowl Matchup Against Baylor?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue navigating the busiest stretch on the calendar with the program juggling the NCAA Transfer Portal, player retention and bowl game preparation for a Dec. 31 showdown against Baylor.
It's a hectic month for college football staffs, but Kelly and Co. have received good news after good news over the last two weeks.
From holding the No. 2 class in the Transfer Portal to signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier announcing his return to Baton Rouge for his senior campaign, business is booming in Baton Rouge.
Now, with players making decisions regarding their futures, we've seen several players opt-out of the Texas Bowl against the Baylor Bears, including wide receiver Kyren Lacy.
Which seniors have elected to play in the final game of the season?
The Key Seniors Set to Play:
Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson will suit up for LSU's Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears.
Swinson, who wreaked havoc in 2024, will not opt out and has committed to suiting up for the program on Dec. 31 in the season finale.
"The opportunity to play one final game for LSU is amazing," Swinson said. "Just to be able to represent LSU, the three letters on that helmet and the greats that came before me. Any opportunity you get to put a helmet on and play football, you take that chance.
"I want to finish out the season with my brothers."
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder tallied 54 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
Zy Alexander: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander will lace up his cleats for the final time with the Tigers on Dec. 31 in the program's season finale.
"Me going out there one last time with my brothers means a lot. I cherish these memories and these moments together," Alexander said. "I just want to go out one last time and play with them."
Alexander has battled the injury bug during his career with the Bayou Bengals, but one thing is certain, the senior is elite when healthy. Now, he looks to wrap up his career on the right note.
Josh Williams: Running Back
LSU running back Josh Williams will suit up in the purple and gold for the final time on Dec. 31 in the program's season finale against the Baylor Bears.
In what will be the final game of Williams' six-year career with the Tigers, he will play in his hometown of Houston in the Texas Bowl.
It's been a ride for the veteran, but a ride he'll cherish for the rest of his life.
"I chose to play in the bowl game because it's the last time I'll ever be able to play as an LSU Tiger and I want to go out with a bang. LSU means so much to be it's almost indescribable.
"I've been here for six years. I've learned a lot. I've played a lot of football and met some people and friends that I'll cherish for the rest of my life... I believe that my commitment to LSU, staying here throughout the ups and downs, from a National Championship to COVID, to getting a chance to actually play on offense... It's forever LSU for me and I love it."
Miles Frazier: Offensive Line
LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier will play on Dec. 31 against the Baylor Bears in what will be the final game of his career for the Tigers.
"I feel like playing in the bowl game is really important to me. Coach Kelly always talks about starting fast and finishing strong, so anything I start, I want to finish. This is an opportunity for me to go out with my teammates, an opportunity for me to get better and one last opportunity to put on for the fans.
"This is my dream. I'm living my dream. This one last time will be very emotional for me because this is the end of this chapter... I didn't take it for granted.
LSU will take the field for the final time n Dec. 31 against the Baylor Bears in NRG Stadium (Houston, Tex.). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
