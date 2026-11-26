Whit Weeks, the LSU Tigers' star linebacker, will not return in the regular season after undergoing surgery for a fractured fibula in late September. The senior is one of 11 Tigers listed on Wednesday's injury report prior to LSU's season finale against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The plethora of injuries for the Tigers comes after a season that has been marred with injuries to its best players. Weeks will now miss eight straight games after exiting the Tigers' 35-6 victory over Texas A&M on Sept. 26. LSU was also without their star tight end Trey'Dez green for four games after he suffered a knee injury in the Tigers' 32-24 loss against Ole Miss.

LSU's final game of the season will help to determine their bowl game opponent, and they could be facing the Razorbacks without these players.

Players who have a possibility to play in Fayetteville

4 Jackson Harris, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Jackson Harris was listed as a game-time decision for the Tigers in their game against Tennessee. Harris made an appearance for the Tigers despite a lingering hip injury, catching 2 passes for 7 yards in the first half. The redshirt junior would end up exiting with a lower leg injury, which has made his status questionable for the Tigers' game against the Razorbacks.

Fellow wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. worked his way from questionable to out against Tennessee. The sophomore had been dealing with both a torn ligament in his thumb he suffered against Kentucky and a recent ankle injury. Watkins Jr. was listed as questionable in Wednesday's injury report, leaving LSU with the possibility that they could be without their top two receivers once again.

Tight end Malachi Thomas was also listed as questionable for the Tigers. The junior has played in 10 games for LSU in 2026, but he has yet to record a reception on the field. No details were given as to the nature or extent of Thomas' injury.

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Safety Jhase Thomas was listed on LSU's injury report for a second week in a row for undisclosed reasons. Thomas was listed as probable prior to the Tigers' matchup against Tennessee, though the safety would end up starting the game. Kiffin has not publicly addressed Thomas' injury, though he was listed as questionable in the injury report.

Centerback Aidan Anding was also listed as probable for a second straight week. The sophomore is still waiting to make his season debut after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles tendon in the spring. It is left to be seen whether he will make an appearance for the Tigers on Saturday.

Here is the full injury report for the Tigers:

- WR Jayce Brown, OUT

- S Dashawn Spears, OUT

- WR Phillip Wright III, OUT

- LB Charles Ross II, OUT

- DT Richard Anderson, OUT

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