College Football AP Top 25 Poll Faces Major Shakeup After Chaotic Weekend

Following the chaos that was Week 7 of the FBS season, it was unthinkable that there would be another weekend to even come close in terms of upsets. Week 8 tested that thinking, as five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents.

While the Miami Hurricanes still reign as the No. 1 team, there were some major shakeups in the rankings for Week 8.

Ranked teams take a hit in Week 8

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The BYU Cougars were the highest-ranked team to take a loss in Week 8, losing at the unranked UCF Knights 39-31 in overtime. The Cougars, who were previously undefeated, dropped from No. 2 to No. 8 in this week's rankings following the loss.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers, Iowa Hawkeyes and USC Trojans also lost to unranked opponents.

The Red Raiders led the game against Cincinnati until the 7:48 mark of the second quarter, where the Bearcats dominated for the rest of the game.

Iowa trailed Minnesota in the fourth quarter before scoring a game-tying touchdown with 3:46 left on the clock. The Hawkeyes were unable to contain the Golden Gophers on the last drive, allowing Minnesota to score a game-winning field goal for a 13-10 victory.

Tennessee failed to convert on a 4th-and-1 from South Carolina's 39 yard line with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter, allowing the Gamecocks to score a 4-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24-24. The Volunteers then fumbled on their next possession, allowing the Gamecocks to run out the clock for a field goal, winning the game 27-24.

USC led in the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin. After scoring a touchdown with 9:44 remaining in the half, the Trojans never scored again, losing to the Badgers 24-7.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Houston Cougars were the only ranked teams to lose to ranked opponents in Week 8.

The Rebels never led in their game against the Texas Longhorns. The team made a 21-point comeback in the second half, but was unable to convert in the final play of the game, giving up an interception for a 34-27 victory for the Longhorns.

Houston's matchup against the Utah Utes was a 3-0 score in favor of the Cougars at halftime. Both teams ramped up the intensity in the second half, leading to a 14-13 lead for the Utes. The Cougars fumbled with a little over two minutes remaining the game, allowing Utah to score on the next drive for a 21-13 victory.

Where LSU stands now

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the plethora of ranked losses in Week 8, the LSU Tigers won 38-17 at Auburn. Head coach Lane Kiffin's team moved up to No. 15 in the Week 9 AP Top 25.

With a 3-2 conference record, the Tigers are in a four-way tie for fourth place in the SEC, and they will not play another game before the first CFP rankings release on Nov. 3. LSU still has the toughest part of its schedule ahead, facing Alabama and Texas at home before going to Knoxville to play Tennessee.

If the Tigers hope to keep their SEC Championship and playoff hopes alive, they will need to show that they can come out on top against in-conference opponents.

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