Will Harold Perkins Depart LSU Football for the 2025 NFL Draft?
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign with the Tigers in 2022.
A player shot out of a cannon on every snap, Perkins quickly emerged as a player NFL scouts would be keeping tabs on during his college career.
After a stellar campaign in Year 1 with the program, there was slight regression in 2023 after the LSU coaching staff struggled to find his ideal role.
Then, fast forward to Perkins' junior campaign in 2024 and it had an abrupt ending with the star linebacker suffering a torn ACL early in the season.
A player who was receiving first round buzz in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite Perkins' usage remaining a question mark, it was a brutal blow for the program.
Now, Perkins has a decision to make: Stay in Baton Rouge for one more season or bypass his senior year and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
He's slipped down draft board due to injury and usage issues, but it's clear an organization would be willing to take the "risk" for such a talented athlete.
Perkins returned to the sidelines on Saturday night for LSU's Week 13 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores to support his teammates.
He's finishing the early stages of his recovery, according to head coach Brian Kelly, with a focus now on getting back up to speed.
"He's doing really well in his recovery talking to Owen Stanley, our athletic trainer," Kelly said on Monday. "He's been in the building quite a bit now that he's passed the early stages of the repair. Now, it's about hard work."
Has Perkins made up his mind yet? Would the Tigers openly want Perkins back in Baton Rouge for the 2025 season?
No, Perkins hasn't finalized a decision, but the answer is obvious on if the Tigers would want him back next fall. He's a freakish athlete with tools any program would salivate over.
"I don't know that he's made that final decision. I know he's weighing the options. Clearly, we would love to have him back, but we know that those decisions are not easy.," Kelly said. "We'll support him in what ever he decides and provide the resources necessary to make the best decision for him and his family."
He's as productive of a player as they come and LSU will certainly hope to persuade a return.
The numbers from Perkins in 2023 looked similar to what he did as a true freshman in 2022 after recording 75 tackles, 13.0 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks while forcing three fumbles, and recording five PBUs.
In 2024, Perkins started all four games across LSU’s 3-1 start to the season, totaling 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, but ended the year without a sack or turnover forced.
Now, all focus will be on what he does this offseason whether its return to Baton Rouge or take his talents the professional route and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
