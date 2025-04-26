LSU Football Star Tight End Mason Taylor Selected in the 2025 NFL Draft
LSU tight end Mason Taylor has come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft after being selected No. 42 overall by the New York Jets in the second round.
Taylor, who departs Baton Rouge after rewriting record books, continued seeing his stock soar following an impressive offseason.
Taylor left the program as the leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards and 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards and 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards and 2 TD
The former Tiger handled business at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and LSU Pro Day after seeing his name continuen cruising up draft boards.
Now, the record-setting Tiger is NFL bound after hearing his name called on Friday night in Green Bay (Wisc.)
NFL.com had Taylor listed as one of the best available draft selections on Day 2 with all eyes on the Florida native.
"Taylor is a big, athletic tight end with excellent quickness, hands and toughness. He primarily lined up in-line, but he also flexed out in the slot and took a few reps on the outside.
"He’s polished as a route runner, showing the ability to set up defenders, lean into them and then create separation. He has a big catch radius, hauling in balls above his head as well as below his knees.
"He is a pure hands-catcher, keeping the ball away from his body. He doesn’t have elite top-end speed, but he is a smooth mover and can find another gear when the ball is in the air. After the catch, he can pull through tackles or make defenders miss in space.
"He isn’t a mauler in the run game, but he can screen off and stay attached. Overall, Taylor has the ability to be a Day 1 starter with high-volume production."
Now, he's set to begin his professional journey after hearing his name called on Friday night with the record-setting tight end off to the NFL.
