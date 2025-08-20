Brian Kelly, LSU Football Extend Offer to Coveted Miami Hurricanes Safety Commit
Davie (Fla.) Western four-star safety Jaylyn Jones has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the Sunshine State with a myriad of programs entering the mix in his process.
Jones, a Top-25 overall prospect in Florida, has earned offers from the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles, among others, across his prep career.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder has garnered significant attention on the recruiting scene, but it's Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes that hold the early verbal commitment.
Jones revealed a pledge to the hometown program on June 23 after going public with a decision to join the program's 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
But the commitment to Miami hasn't slowed down programs from keeping in contact with the Sunshine State safety.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
On Tuesday, LSU extended an offer to the four-star safety with the Bayou Bengals entering the mix for one of the top defensive backs in the nation.
LSU is beginning to pick up steam on the recruiting trail this offseason in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a flurry of offers being dished out.
Now, it's Jones that picks up a scholarship from Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program now in pursuit of the Miami Hurricanes pledge.
Tigers Trending for a 2027 Quarterback:
Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier is coming off of an important offseason in his recruitment after taking multiple unofficial visits.
Nussmeier, the No. 4 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has cruised up the rankings across his time on the prep scene with powerhouse programs in pursuit.
The Texas native has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has shined in the Lone Star State with all eyes on what's to come heading into the 2025 season.
In his first year as the starter, Nussmeier completed 60 percent of his passes (141-of-235) for 1,939 yards and 16 touchdowns with only three interceptions across his sophomore campaign.
The younger brother of LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has the LSU Tigers in the mix after taking multiple visits to Baton Rouge across the last two years.
But the top-five signal-caller in America is evaluating all of his options here with the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide emerging as significant players.
Now, the LSU Tigers are beginning to separate from the pack, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong, after the recruiting analysts logged predictions in favor of the program earning a commitment from Nussmeier.
