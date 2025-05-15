Brian Kelly, LSU Football Extend Offer to No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin four-star wide receiver Easton Royal continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings as one of the top wideouts in America.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, has reeled in a myriad of offers this offseason with the powerhouse programs entering the mix quickly.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. dished out an offer to the Bayou State star on Wednesday with the program set to turn up the heat as his process ramps up.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Miami, Texas, Texas Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, as he blows up this offseason.
Royal is the No. 3 rated wideout in America and a Top-25 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Kelly and Co. will now look to turn up the heat for Royal as his process ramps up this offseason with the "Who's Who" of college football getting in the mix.
LSU has offered multiple coveted 2027 wideouts as the program looks to stack talent for the long haul in Baton Rouge.
The Recent Offer: Dakota Guerrant
Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America heading into his junior campaign.
Guerrant, the No. 2 rated receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is fresh off of an impressive sophomore season for his prep squad.
Now, he's put his name on the map with the top programs in college football extending scholarships his way; including the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals dished out an offer to the Michigan native last week as his recruiting process blossoms this offseason.
The Michigan native has the hometown Wolverines and Oregon Ducks entering the mix as heavy-hitters in his recruitment, but the Tigers are now in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has a slew of offers in his back pocket as he begins solidifying contenders during his junior season in 2025.
With Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, now with the Michigan Wolverines, it'll certainly make the hometown school a viable option.
But LSU, Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State, among several others, are beginning to enter the mix for the talented 2027 wide receiver's services.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.