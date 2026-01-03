Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Land Commitment From No. 1 EDGE in America in Massive Win

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, he revealed at the Under Armour All-American Game on Saturday.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native locking in his pledge with LSU over a myriad of powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled several offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship list.

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Now, he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after a recent staff hire.

BREAKING: #LSU lands a commitment from the No. 1 EDGE in America: Jaiden Bryant.



The 4-star, Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle pledges to Lane Kiffin and Co. in a massive win for the program.



LSU DL coach Sterling Lucas paved the way to secure the elite prospect. pic.twitter.com/1Y7mLQELkL — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 3, 2026

The LSU program officially added defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to the staff in Baton Rouge last week with a formal announcement being made.

Kiffin and Co. poached Lucas from South Carolina where he was on Shane Beamer's staff in Columbia - now making the move to the Bayou State.

Lucas has emerged as one of the Southeastern Conference''s top defensive assistants, but also ascended into an elite recruiter across his time on the college scene.

For Bryant, the top-ranked edge rusher in the nation, he had Lucas serve as his primary recruiter while at South Carolina.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant's Instagram.

Now, with Lucas joining the LSU Tigers staff, the program has locked in his commitment over a final six schools consisting of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Clemson Tigers

The LSU Tigers were labeled as a school at the top of the list with the coaching staff getting Bryant over the finish line as the second commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle for the Bayou Bengals - joining four-star quarterback Peyton Houston as the pair of pledges to this point.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: