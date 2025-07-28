Brian Kelly, LSU Football Extend Offer to Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Target
Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell three-star edge rusher Kalib Spivey continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a slew of programs in pursuit.
Spivey, a Top-15 prospect in Alabama, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators, among others.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix for the fast-rising defensive lineman with multiple Southeastern Conference schools turning up the heat.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder is coming off of an impressive sophomore campaign in Alabama with Brian Kelly's program extending a scholarship his way.
LSU dished out a pair of new offers last week with Spivey and Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central four-star edge rusher Jayce Brewer earning scholarships.
Brewer, the No. 2 overall prospect in Indiana, has received a flurry of offers across his prep career after emerging as a coveted recruit in the 2027 cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Indiana Hoosiers, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines and Florida Gators, among several others.
Now, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have entered the race after extending an offer to Brewer last Thursday.
LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples made the call last week to dish out the scholarship with the Bayou Bengals getting in the mix.
For Brewer, the coveted edge rusher is coming off of a standout sophomore campaign with multiple schools battling for his services.
But one school appears to be separating from the pack this offseason: Notre Dame.
Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have emerged as the school to beat after receiving a prediction from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong this offseason.
During his 2024 season, Brewer logged 38 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception.
