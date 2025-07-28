Brian Kelly, LSU Football Extend Offer to Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Target

After a great conversation with @coach_peoples I am very grateful to have received an offer from @LSUfootball #AGTG #GeauxTigers@SWiltfong_ @AllenTrieu @KyleNeddenriep @Bryan_Ault @IndianaPreps @Coach_West90 @FCFlashesFB @FCFlashes pic.twitter.com/L0aoSNF1i2