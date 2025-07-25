Brian Kelly, LSU Football Extend Offer to Prized Notre Dame Fighting Irish Target
Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central four-star edge rusher Jayce Brewer has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Hoosier State as he gears up for his junior campaign.
Brewer, the No. 2 overall prospect in Indiana, has received a flurry of offers across his prep career after emerging as a coveted recruit in the 2027 cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Indiana Hoosiers, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines and Florida Gators, among several others.
Now, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have entered the race after extending an offer to Brewer on Thursday.
LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples made the call this week to dish out the scholarship with the Bayou Bengals getting in the mix.
For Brewer, the coveted edge rusher is coming off of a standout sophomore campaign with multiple schools battling for his services.
But one school appears to be separating from the pack this offseason: Notre Dame.
Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have emerged as the school to beat after receiving a prediction from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong this offseason.
During his 2024 season, Brewer logged 38 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception.
Now, he's generating significant buzz on the recruiting scene with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, and Florida Gators, among others, entering the mix.
LSU has dished out several scholarships in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as of late with Brewer receiving the call on Thursday.
