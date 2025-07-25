Brian Kelly, LSU Football Extend Offer to Prized Notre Dame Fighting Irish Target

BREAKING: Class Of 2027 4⭐ EDGE Jayce Brewer (@JayceBrewer2027) has just received a Rivals RPM Insider Prediction to land with Notre Dame, via Steve Wiltfong!👀☘️



He took his first visit to South Bend back in April.



Brewer ranks as the #103 Overall Player & the #12 EDGE in the… pic.twitter.com/kobpWS93AG