Brian Kelly, LSU Football Hosting Top-10 Quarterback in America, SEC Pledge for Visit
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth will visit the LSU Tigers on Saturday for the program's home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, according to Rivals.
Duckworth, a Top-10 signal-caller in America, revealed a pledge to the South Carolina Gamecocks over the summer, but it hasn't stopped LSU from keeping tabs on the Alabama native.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of a quarterback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Duckworth emerging as a name to know as conversations heat up.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has lit up the prep scene across his time with Jackson (Ala.) where he earned an Elite 11 Finals invite for the prestigious event in Los Angeles (Calif.) in June.
Duckworth threw for 3,109 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also logging 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games played during his junior campaign.
He’s now accumulated over 6,400 total yards and 80 touchdowns across 30 games in three seasons for Jackson, according to On3 Sports.
Now, Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue keeping a foot on the gas for the coveted signal-caller with Duckworth arriving in Baton Rouge for his visit on Saturday.
The 247Sports Evaluation:
"Dynamic dual-threat signal caller with rare physical tools that might eventually need two hands for all the rings that he has collected while in high school. Made-to-order for a modern spread attack with his quick release and zone-read talent.
"Ball placement can be a bit erratic when looking to target the intermediate parts of the field, but makes up for the spotty accuracy with his legs and agility as he can exit the pocket and create chunk plays. Lacks consistency with his mechanics, but has flashed the ability to change the arm angle and deliver some high-level throws while on the move in a camp setting, which is certainly encouraging.
"Also deserves some credit for his touch on deep shots as he has hit his weapons in stride, and in high-pressure situations. Enters senior year with a 33-5 record as a starter and has shown year-over-year improvement in key statistical categories.
"Saturday success likely to hinge on his ability to progress as a game manager and find a rhythm while playing in a structured environment, but has a chance to emerge as a real difference-maker at the Power Four level with his escapability and creativity as both a passer and runner. A developmental semester or two would be ideal, but athletic profile could warrant situational looks early on in collegiate career."
