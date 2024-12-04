Can LSU Football Flip a Five-Star Offensive Lineman on National Signing Day?
Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas remains one of the hottest names on the recruiting scene with the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.
Thomas, the No. 2 ranked interior offensive lineman in America, is currently committed to Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles, but has the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators surging down the stretch.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of the Sunshine State is a player firmly on "Flip Watch" with both programs swinging for the fences in crunch time.
Thomas has remained loyal to his Florida State pledge for roughly a year, but with the Early Signing Period here, LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis is busting out all the stops as he makes his final push.
Thomas took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge two weekends ago for LSU's Week 13 clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The trip provided Thomas with an opportunity to get one-on-one time with Davis, former LSU players and more during the stay.
From there, he's remained committed to the Seminoles while taking another visit to Tallahassee for Florida State's regular season finale against the Florida Gators last weekend.
Now, in the final hours of his recruitment, it's a three-team race for Thomas with LSU, Florida and Florida State looking to earn his signature on Wednesday.
LSU has made a splash here. The recruiting efforts of position coach Brad Davis has worked wonders, but will it be enough to get over the finish line?
What will Thomas provide a college program once on campus? On3 Sports provided the scouting report:
“Big-bodied, physical offensive lineman with versatility and one of the higher floors in what is a loaded cycle at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-3.5, 315 pounds prior to his senior season. Touts elite length with 35.75-inch arms. Has a barrel-chested build with solid weight distribution. Lines up at tackle for his high school but likely has the highest upside as a guard long-term. Very stout at the point of attack. Plays with a strong base and has pop in his hands on contact.
“Detonates defensive linemen and linebackers with his punch. Plays with a physical edge and works to finish blocks. Has good technical ability in pass protection. Held up well in a 1-on-1 matchup against 2024 five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray as a junior. A solid, not overwhelming athlete. Can continue to improve his lateral agility and reactive quickness. Has the skill level to potentially get on the field early in his college career given his strength and battle tested resume.”
Brian Kelly and Co. lost a commitment from the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in Louisiana in November after Devin Harper flipped his pledge to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, the program is looking to fill the void with the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Class: Solomon Thomas.
There will certainly need to be work done down the stretch, but LSU continues pushing all the right buttons in the 11th hour with Thomas expected to put pen to paper with a program on Wednesday.
