Colorado's Jordan Seaton Officially Enters Portal Amid LSU, Texas, Oregon Pursuit

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing intentions of departing Boulder earlier this week.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 available offensive lineman in the free agent market with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among others, linked to the elite transfer.

Once Seaton arrived in Boulder, Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately threw the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder in the fire where he started all 13 games as a true freshman - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, after spending a pair of seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Seaton is officially in the market for a new school where the reported offers could hover around the $3 million mark - with some reports stating schools could go even higher.

According to multiple reports, the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks are the top two schools to watch with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Tech Red Raiders also looking to enter the race.

LSU is in the market for multiple offensive linemen with Baylor's Sean Thompkins currently on a visit to Baton Rouge as the Tigers enter the race - along with Ole Miss true freshman Devin Harper emerging as a priority target for LSU.

As it stands, LSU has four signees via the portal in the trenches, but with Harper and others emerging as top targets, Kiffin and Co. will look to stack more talent this offseason.

LSU Offensive Line Portal Additions (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Could Seaton be an option? It appears as though Texas and Oregon have the edge, but Kiffin has proven he's willing to open the checkbook for the top players available with Seaton a potential option.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: