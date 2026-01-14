LSU Football, Texas Longhorns Among SEC Schools To Watch in Jordan Seaton Sweepstakes

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Boulder under head coach Deion Sanders.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 4 overall player in the free agent market with schools from coast-to-coast preparing to enter the bidding war for his services in 2026.

Once Seaton arrived in Boulder Boulder, Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately threw the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder in the fire where he started all 13 games as a true freshman - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

TRENDING: Texas and Oregon have emerged as teams to watch for standout OT Jordan Seaton, according to Pete Nakos of On3.



Seaton is the top player in the transfer portal, and will command a HEFTY offer NIL-wise. 💰



This will be a heavyweight bag battle no doubt pic.twitter.com/nOfDpee0on — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) January 13, 2026

Now, after spending a pair of seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Seaton is officially in the market for a new school where the reported offers could hover around the $2.5 million to $3 million mark - with some reports stating schools could go even higher.

According to multiple reports, the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks are the top two schools to watch with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Tech Red Raiders also looking to enter the race.

LSU has inked four offensive linemen to this point via the NCAA Transfer Portal, but there is a need for 2-3 more before the Transfer Portal window closes.

LSU Offensive Line Portal Additions (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Now, all eyes are on Seaton where LSU could enter the mix, but early buzz points towards Texas and Oregon as the pair of schools to monitor in his process.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: