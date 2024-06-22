Commitment Alert: Prized Louisiana Wide Receiver Jakai Anderson Commits to LSU Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are scorching hot on the recruiting trail after landing their fourth commitment in the last three days after Louisiana star Jakai Anderson revealed his pledge on Saturday.
Anderson, one of the top prospects in the Bayou State, gives the Tigers one of the top athletes in the South with his commitment.
The McDonough 35 (New Orleans, La.) wide receiver continues bursting on the scene after an impressive sophomore campaign.
Anderson is a versatile athlete who could play both sides of the ball for the Tigers when it's all said and done. He's shined as a wide receiver but also has the chance to play as a safety once in Death Valley.
The 6-foot, 160-pounder has reeled in double-digit offers over the last few months with the Tigers ultimately winning out for his services on Saturday.
Anderson has been in Baton Rouge on several occasions including multiple unofficial trips for game day experiences along with camping at LSU. He made his way in both last summer and this week for camps in Tiger Stadium.
Now, he joins LSU's 2026 cycle which received its first commitment on Friday night from Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA.) defensive lineman Richard Anderson.
The Commitment: Richard Anderson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Richard Anderson, he announced via social media on Friday night.
Anderson, the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana according to On3 Sports, is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' Friday Night Lights Camp.
While on campus, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to defensive line coach Bo Davis and the LSU program.
It's an impressive pledge for Davis and Co. with the Tigers securing their first commitment of the 2026 cycle while keeping one of the Bayou State's top players home.
The Edna Karr to LSU pipeline continues with Anderson's pledge. We've seen several talented prospects from one of the top schools in New Orleans take their talents to LSU.
Now, Anderson is next in line to keep the trend alive.
The coveted defensive tackle selected LSU over a slew of the top programs in the country. After a standout sophomore campaign, the scholarships started rolling in with Miami, Oregon and USC, among several others, extending verbal offers.
Once Davis arrived in Baton Rouge to take over as LSU's defensive line coach, there was an itch that the program would begin locking in top talent to take over the trenches.
After striking out on a handful of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Davis has kept his head down and begun dominating the high school ranks.
Anderson became the first defensive line target to pop this summer with LSU having several 2025 and 2026 prospects on their radar prepared to reveal decisions in the coming weeks.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football: Who Could Commit Next For LSU?
No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood Visiting LSU
LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.