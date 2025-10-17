Could LSU Football Target a Former Penn State Nittany Lions Quarterback Commit?
San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills four-star quarterback Troy Huhn is back on the market after reopening his recruitment on Thursday, he revealed via social media.
Huhn, a Top-20 signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, backed off of a commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions after the program relieved head coach James Franklin of his duties.
“Penn State is the school for me because of what they do for me,” Huhn told Rivals of his commitment decision in May. “The unconditional love they show me is unbelievable and I’m so grateful for it …
"I am done. They have always done such a great job keeping good care of me, nonstop checking in, making sure I am happy.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder holds offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Michigan Wolverines, among several others.
Now, he's available with multiple programs set to roll out the red carpet for the elite quarterback.
Could that include Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers? The program has an offer on the table for Huhn, and without a 2026 quarterback commit, it would make sense for the Bayou Bengals.
Huhn was invited to last summer’s Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles after shining across the camp circuit.
Across seven games as a senior in 2025, Huhn has completed 75 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,432 yards and 18 touchdowns - cementing his status as one of the top quarterbacks in America.
He threw for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior where he put his name on the map with a myriad of scholarships rolling in.
Now, he's one of the top quarterbacks available with multiple schools in pursuit. Could the LSU Tigers make a move? Time will tell, but it certainly would make sense for the program without a 2026 signal-caller.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Smooth pocket passer with a good frame, mechanics, and arm talent. Has a prototype 6-4 frame with plenty of room to add good weight. May not wow you with arm strength, but throws with very good anticipation.
"Can get it out early and does a nice job of throwing guys open. Plays with clean feet in the pocket and displays the ability under center to work play action. Not a great athlete but moves well in designed rollouts.
"Can clear the pocket and make accurate throws down the field. As he physically matures and adds some strength and bulk, expect to see a jump in arm strength down the road as well."
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers Headline Latest CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 Matchup
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.