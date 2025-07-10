Decision Day: Will LSU Football Beat Out Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech for Elite EDGE?
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton will reveal a commitment decision between the LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday as his recruitment winds down.
Carlton, the No. 1 defensive lineman in Texas, has received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene while facing the top talent in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Baylor Bears and USC Trojans, among several others.
For the Bayou Bengals, the program has remained in contact with the Texas native throughout the offseason.
Brian Kelly and the Tigers hosted Carlton on an official visit in June for a multi-day stay in the Baton Rouge where the program began pushing all the right buttons.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports prior to his official visit.
"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”
LSU has become a threat, but it's the Lone Star State schools that are generating the most buzz down the stretch of his process.
The Baylor Bears have the momentum heading into the Thursday commitment decision where Carlton will make an announcement at 4 p.m. CT.
LSU remains in the mix alongside the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders, but it's the Bears making a move in the final hours.
We've seen the Texas Tech program offer an impressive NIL package to five-star prospect Felix Ojo, who recently committed to the Red Raiders.
Could they do the same for Carlton and sway him away from the trending Bears at the buzzer? Time will tell.
Carlton is just hours away from a decision with a final four locked in as programs begin putting in their final offers.
What is Carlton looking for in a school?
“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 Sports. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”
The No. 1 EDGE in Texas remains one of the top prospects available with LSU set to have a hat on the table, but unlikely to be the pick come decision time.
