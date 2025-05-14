Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Trending for Prized LSU Football Tight End Target
South Elgin (Ill.) three-star tight end Gavin Mueller will announce a commitment decision on Wednesday, May 14 with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers set to have a hat on the table.
Mueller, the No. 10 overall prospect in Illinois, will choose between LSU, Colorado, Wisconsin and Notre Dame as his recruiting process winds down.
The 6-foot-6, 231-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of LSU, Colorado, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Florida, among several others.
Now, Mueller has locked in his four finalists with a commitment inching closer on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals dished out an offer to Mueller in March and quickly got on his radar once a scholarship was in hand.
Tight ends coach Alex Atkins has hit the ground running in his recruitment process with Mueller speaking highly of the key assistant.
“He explains things very well not like a normal coach. He’s more articulate,” Mueller said of Atkins when speaking with On3 Sports earlier this month. “They’re definitely high on the list,” he added.
Mueller is fresh off of a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge after taking an official visit with Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
The Bayou Bengals received the final visit of Mueller's process prior to a commitment, but there's one program trending down the stretch with a decision inching closer.
During the first weekend of May, the coveted tight end took a trip to Boulder for a visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
He had the opportunity to soak in the scenes of the Big 12 program and enjoy his time with the Colorado staff.
Now, it's Sanders and the Buffaloes that are trending for his services down the stretch in his recruitment process.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has logged a prediction in favor of Colorado to land the commitment of Mueller when he goes public with a decision.
Wiltfong made his pick on Monday fresh off of Mueller's visit to Baton Rouge.
The current expectation is that Sanders and Co. will win out for the talented tight end when he makes his decision between the LSU Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Mueller will commit live on the 247Sports YouTube channel on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CT.
