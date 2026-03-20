Dynamic Florida Gators, USC Trojans EDGE Target Eyeing Major LSU Football Visit

Grayson (Ga.) three-star edge rusher Ismael Schiefer will make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the coaching staff intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Schiefer checks in as a Top-25 EDGE in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in as of late following a breakout sophomore campaign at national powerhouse IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, as his meteoric rise continues.

But contenders are emerging for Schiefer this offseason with multiple visits on the docket across the spring months - with LSU receiving one of their own this weekend for the programs Junior Day event.

The talented Peach State native will check in with:

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 17

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- LSU Tigers: March 22

- Florida Gators: March 28

- USC Trojans: April 4

- Texas Longhorns: April 11

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

Courtesy of Ismael Schiefer via X.

It's a busy offseason schedule for Schiefer with Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals looking to make an impact during their visit on March 22 as Spring Camp inches closer in Baton Rouge.

LSU is set to host a myriad of top recruits this offseason with spring visit season inching closer in the Bayou State for Kiffin and Co.

This Weekend's Key Visitor: TE Ahmad Hudson

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has narrowed his focus to six schools with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging for the dynamic pass-catcher out of the Bayou State.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across his illustrious prep career after three strong seasons in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The LSU Tigers are quickly building momentum in the program's pursuit of America's top-ranked tight end with Rivals' Shea Dixon logging a prediction on Monday morning in favor of the program winning out for his commitment.

"Super-sized tight end with uncommon frame-and-athleticism combination. Matchup nightmare in the passing game with ability to stretch the field and work the short-to-intermediate level. Instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control," 247Sports wrote of Hudson's game.

LSU and Nebraska remain the pair of schools to keep tabs on this offseason for the two-sport standout.

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