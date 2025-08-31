Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit Reacts to the Tigers Taking Down Clemson
The LSU Tigers are 1-0 for the first time since 2019 after taking down the Clemson Tigers on the road at Memorial Stadium.
Led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and a dominant performance from the Bayou Bengals' defense, LSU knocked off No. 4 Clemson 17-10 on Saturday night.
The stars were out for the program's Week 1 matchup with a critical five-star commitment in Clemson (S.C.) - Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Bayou State chose the hometown Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For Brown, the opportunity to suit up for the program in his backyard was a chance he couldn't pass up.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
But what makes the elite-level prospect so special?
Rivals' Charles Power recently revealed a new scouting report where's he's labeled Brown as the "Travis Hunter of linemen" due to his ability to play both sides in the trenches.
"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward.
"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."
Now, after making the trip to Clemson to see his future program compete, Brown took to social media to rave about the Tigers.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
Brown is the top-ranked commitment in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.
