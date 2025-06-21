Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit Reacts to Top Tigers Target Pledging Elsewhere
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will go back to the drawing board on the recruiting scene following the news of a highly-touted target revealing a commitment to an SEC foe.
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley is Norman (Okla.) bound after revealing a commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.
Bentley, a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is coming off of a dominant junior campaign in the Lone Star State where he became a household name on the recruiting scene.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After a standout 2024 season, Bentley has become a top prospect with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners.
Heading into the summer, Bentley narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners where he took official visits to both programs in June.
Now, he's made his decision. Bentley will join the Oklahoma Sooners' 2026 class after making the move.
It's a critical loss for the Bayou Bengals' signal-caller search with Bentley serving as the No. 1 target on LSU's board.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 2 overall Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with the program adding several pledges this offseason.
But one name stands out from the rest: Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys.
The Hattiesburg (Miss.) receiver is the No. 1 wideout in America where he headlines LSU's class after making the move in March.
Now, Keys has taken to social media to voice his thoughts on Bentley pledging to the Oklahoma Sooners.
LSU will go back to the drawing board at the quarterback position at the recruiting trail with Bentley heading to a fellow Southeastern Conference program.
