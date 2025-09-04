Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit Set to Visit the Tigers for Week 2 Matchup
No. 3 LSU will look to go 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season with the Tigers preparing to host Louisiana Tech in Week 2.
The Bayou Bengals will take the field in Death Valley for the first time this season with all eyes on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Co. this weekend.
After capturing a thrilling win over the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, LSU has America's attention with Nussmeier now sitting with the best odds to take home the Heisman Trophy.
Against Clemson, Nussmeier completed 28-of-38 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Nussmeier completed all nine of his passes in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 11 consecutive completions as LSU beat a Top 4 ranked team in a true road game for only the fifth time in program history.
Now, LSU is preparing for a critical weekend both on and off the field with multiple priority targets set to be on campus.
The Visitor to Know: Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after shutting down his recruitment process.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Bayou State chose the hometown Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
Since then, he's remained loyal to his pledge, even traveling to Clemson last weekend for the program's season opener.
Now, he'll be on campus in Week 2 for LSU's clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs as he keeps showcasing his desire to play for the Tigers.
For Brown, the opportunity to suit up for the program in his backyard was a chance he couldn't pass up.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, the five-star prospect will be back in Tiger Stadium soaking in the scenes of LSU's Week 2 showdown.
