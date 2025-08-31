Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commits and Targets React to Week 1 Win Over Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have social media buzzing following the program's 17-10 Week 1 victory over No. 4 Clemson.
After months of anticipation, the Bayou Bengals debuted a reconstructed roster with a myriad of newcomers making an instant impact.
LSU entered Saturday night at Memorial Stadium with five consecutive season-opening losses with the program unable to earn a Week 1 victory since 2019.
But the narratives and outside chatter remained just that - on the outside - with Kelly and Co. remaining focused on the task at Clemson.
“Those narratives were never anything that we bought into as a program,” Kelly said. “Look, people build up the first game to a level of craziness. I mean, look at the quarterbacks that are under incredible scrutiny.
"So I just think that in this business, you have to stay focused on what your job is, and my job is to bring a football team on the road, play with great confidence and composure and compete their tails off for four quarters.
"That’s my job, not to worry about what other people say. I get it. It’s out there, but they didn’t put me in this position to worry about those things.”
Now, after the Week 1 victory, LSU commits and targets are raving about the Bayou Bengals with social media buzzing.
Recruits React: Week 1 Edition
No. 1: 5-star ATH Lamar Brown
The stars were out for the program's Week 1 matchup with a critical five-star commitment in Clemson (S.C.) - Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Bayou State chose the hometown Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For Brown, the opportunity to suit up for the program in his backyard was a chance he couldn't pass up.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, after making the trip to Clemson to see his future program compete, Brown took to social media to rave about the Tigers.
No. 2: 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson comes in as the No. 1 prospect at his position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, has emerged as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America on both the gridiron and hardwood.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
LSU has intensified its pursuit for the coveted Louisiana five-star where he is taking notice of the program down the road.
On Saturday night, Hudson took to social media to rave about LSU's victory over Clemson.
Hudson will be in Baton Rouge this fall for game day visits as he keeps tabs on the Bayou Bengals.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
