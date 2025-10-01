Elite LSU Football Commit Labeled Top-10 Quarterback in America, Continues Major Rise
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Sep5. 15 after a rigorous recruitment process.
Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, chose LSU over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch after a visit to Baton Rouge.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback became the first pledge in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he will now begin chipping away at other priority targets in a loaded group of Louisiana prospects.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.
Now, the four-star LSU commit is seeing his ranking skyrocket while in the midst of his junior campaign in the Bayou State.
In the recent 247Sports recruiting rankings update, Houston comes in as the No. 9 overall quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and a top-five overall prospect in Louisiana.
“We’re so impressed with him. He’s the complete package,” Evangel head coach Denny Duron told Rivals “Watching some of the best Evangel QB … he is right there with them as a junior in high school.
"His ability to not only throw the ball — but also to constantly work to improve it … He’s a student of the game. He never enters a contest and doesn’t know exactly what the opponent is going to do.
"What he’s been able to evaluate on film … he’s resilient. He’s a gamer. He makes throws he shouldn’t be able to make.”
As Houston continues navigating his junior season with his prep squad, the highly-touted signal-caller is beginning to build relationships with the top prospects in America.
That includes the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - Ahmad Hudson - who resides right next to Houston in north Louisiana.
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has emerged as the top dual-sport athlete in America as his rise continues across his junior campaign.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport phenom with a myriad of programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among others, Hudson is evaluating the contenders in his process.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.