Elite LSU Football Commit, Louisiana Native Named No. 3 Defensive Lineman in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson remains a coveted piece to the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class as his rise continues.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Louisiana and the No. 3 rated prospect at his position in America, according to Rivals.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad in 2024 while becoming the heartbeat of the team's defense.
The elite lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.
Now, he's gearing up for a significant senior season in New Orleans (La.) with all eyes on his growth prior to putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period in December.
Anderson is a headliner in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class with the program flaunting the No. 1 defensive line haul in the cycle. Who's in?
The LSU Defensive Line Haul: 2026 Class Edition
Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 10 after going public with the decision.
Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the hometown Tigers over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker leading into the decision.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Deuce Geralds: Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America
Geralds, the No. 8 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder comes in as a Top-10 overall defensive lineman in America with Kelly and Co. going neck and neck with the Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
Heading into "Decision Week," all eyes were on Dan Lanning's program looking to lock in the coveted Peach State prospect, but a late surge from the LSU Tigers propelled the program into pole position.
Now, LSU adds to the Tigers' embarrassment of riches in the trenches in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is in the midst of a critical season after making a commitment decision to join the LSU Tigers.
Henderson, a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to the Bayou Bengals in July as a headliner on the defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida with the Tigers swooping in to bring in the talented prospect.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he has elected to make a move.
DeAnthony Lafayette: No. 5 EDGE in Florida
Lafayette, the No. 5 rated EDGE in Florida, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the Oklahoma Sooners down the stretch in his recruiting process.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 junior campaign in Florida.
Lafayette wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
Darryus McKinley: No. 3 DL in Louisiana
Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley in August, he revealed via social media.
McKinley, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.