Elite LSU Football Commit Visits Tigers Amid Michigan Wolverines Flip Rumors
Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in April, but it hasn't stopped programs from remaining in pursuit.
The Top-10 defensive back in America reclassified into the 2026 Cycle last spring where he will skip his junior campaign and sign with a program during the Early Signing Period in December.
Prior to making the move to reclassify, Finney was the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling it out for his services.
Down the stretch of Finney's process before making a commitment decision, it quickly became a three-team battle between the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Michigan Wolverines, but the Bayou Bengals ultimately won out for the verbal commitment.
"This process has been great, it's a blessing," Finney said of his recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to get to this point, and now I'm here."
Finney added: "LSU was an easy choice for me. The coaching staff, the environment and alumni base that they have. I can build connections on and off the field there."
LSU holds the verbal commitment after LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond put a foot on the gas for the California native.
But the Michigan Wolverines are turning up the heat for the LSU Tigers pledge with December's Early Signing Period inching closer.
Michigan lost a commitment from four-star cornerback Dorian Barney last month after flipping his pledge to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels - making a push for Finney that much more important for the Wolverines.
According to Rivals, the Wolverines continue pushing for the elite cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but Finney has remained loyal to his LSU pledge.
Finney was back in Baton Rouge this past weekend on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers for the program's matchup against South Carolina.
“LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs,” Finney told On3’s about his interest in the Tigers back in March. “The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience.”
LSU assistant coach Corey Raymond has developed a close relationship with Finney with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge making the California cornerback a priority down the stretch of his process.
247Sports' Take on Finney:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify into the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner."
"He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub-11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.
"He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight."
"He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long-term upside to play for any school he wants, and his ceiling is extremely high."
