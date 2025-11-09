Elite LSU Football Commits on Flip Watch Following Loss to Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) suffered the program's fourth loss of the season on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide handling business at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
For the Bayou Bengals, the struggles continue despite interim coach Frank Wilson calling the shots after Brian Kelly's firing on Oct. 26.
With the 2025 season nearing the finish line and the program's postseason goals out the window, there's a primary focus on locking in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
LSU holds 16 commitments in the current cycle with four Top-100 prospects, but there could be shakeup leading into December's Early Signing Period.
The Tigers lost a verbal pledge from four-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette on Sunday following an unofficial visit to Miami. Could more be on the way?
The Targets to Monitor:
No. 1: OL Bryson Cooley
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision, but an SEC rival remains in pursuit of the Top-300 prospect.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail to land the verbal pledge.
“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”
But the commitment to the LSU Tigers may be in limbo following the news of LSU head coach Brian Kelly being fired in October - among other pieces during a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have ramped up their push for the in-state target with the SEC program getting Cooley in town this fall for an unofficial visit.
The coveted offensive lineman recently made his way up to Starkville (Miss.) for a game day trip as the hometown program remains in contact with the Early Signing Period in December slowly inching closer.
Now, with Kelly out of the picture and potential changes being made to the coaching staff on offense, Cooley has been predicted to flip his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
247Sports Steve Robertson logged a prediction last week followed by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logging his prediction just days after.
No. 2: OL Brysten Martinez
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez made his way to Texas last Saturday on an unofficial visit to check-in with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.
Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.
Following his pledge earlier this year, Martinez has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his senior campaign with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, across his prep career.
Now, it's the Texas Longhorns that are making a significant push for the LSU Tigers commit where Martinez made his way to the Lone Star State on Saturday on an unofficial visit. He remained in town through Sunday.
Martinez comes in as one of the top overall pledges for the Bayou Bengals, and with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, has begun exploring options.
LSU holds the verbal commitment, but it's clear other schools are calling and Martinez is answering with a weekend visit to Austin (Tex.) wrapping up last Sunday.
But it hasn't stopped there for the elite LSU Tigers pledge.
Martinez is now set to take an official, multi-day visit to Texas this fall as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December.
No. 3: ATH Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class with the program looking to hold on down the stretch.
Brown, the No. 1 recruit in America, committed to the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M Aggies in July after making the decision to remain in the Bayou State for his college career.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
But the commitment to LSU hasn't slowed down a significant pursuit from the Texas A&M Aggies for the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder.
Brown has been feeling the love from Texas A&M as of late where he was seen enjoying himself with Aggies fans during their victory over LSU in Week 9 at Tiger Stadium.
Honorable Mention: DL Richard Anderson
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson remains a coveted piece to the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class as his rise continues.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Louisiana and the No. 3 rated prospect at his position in America, according to Rivals.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad in 2024 while becoming the heartbeat of the team's defense.
The elite lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.
The Texas Longhorns are making a push here leading into December's Early Signing Period, but this one will be hard to get away from the LSU Tigers.
