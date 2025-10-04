Elite LSU Football Pledge, Georgia Native Receives Prediction to Flip Commitment
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a stellar junior season in 2024.
Geralds, a Top-15 defensive lineman in America, has reeled in offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, across his time on the prep scene.
But it's Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals that hold the verbal commitment after the Peach State defender went public with a pledge in August.
"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.
"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”
The relationship developed with LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson - a savvy recruiter on the trail - set the tone for Geralds.
From there, he made his move and revealed a commitment to the Bayou Bengals after the program came swinging for the fences at the buzzer.
“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge.
"That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.
"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”
But the commitment decision hasn't stopped the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others, from keeping in contact with Geralds.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have kept a foot on the gas for Geralds despite a pledge elsewhere where the coaching staff is battling for the legacy recruit.
Geralds' father played for the Rebels with the program looking to keep the name alive in the Magnolia State.
Now, Ole Miss is picking up steam for the Top-15 defensive lineman in America, according to multiple reports.
247Sports' David Johnson logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels successfully flipping the LSU Tigers pledge this week after locking in the pick.
The Bayou Bengals hold the top defensive line haul in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Geralds being a critical component to the group.
Now, with the Early Signing Period in December beginning to inch closer, Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a battle on their hands for their coveted defensive line pledge.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.