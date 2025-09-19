Elite LSU Football Target, No. 2 Wideout in Louisiana Earns Colorado Buffaloes Offer
New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has hauled in a myriad of scholarships as he navigates his junior campaign in the Bayou State.
During the offseason, the 6-foot, 170-pounder traveled across America where he competed on the camp circuit at several SEC and Big Ten schools with the scholarships rolling in.
Whitley received offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others.
Now, a new offer is in for the prolific wide receiver after Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes made the call on Thursday.
The top-five overall recruit in Louisiana has the hometown LSU Tigers as a program firmly in the mix with Brian Kelly's program piquing his interest after earning an offer this summer.
But LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton will have his work cut out for him in this one with Whitley quickly emerging as one of the top wideouts in America after earning a flurry of offers.
Whitley hit the road this summer for a camp with the Ohio State Buckeyes with the defending National Champions extending an offer to the coveted receiver.
According to Rivals' "Recruiting Prediction Machine," Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are a team that's "trending" early for the Louisiana native.
One source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that LSU and Ohio State are two teams to monitor in Whitley's recruitment, but after only two seasons of prep ball, it's still early in his process with multiple programs on his radar.
The Tennessee Volunteers are also in the mix for Whitley after an unofficial visit this summer, he told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.
“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.
Whitley was a First-Team All-District selection in 2024 as a sophomore competing against the top talent in the state in the Catholic League.
The electrifying wideout is a critical component to the St. Augustine Purple Knights' one-two punch on offense with receiver Ray'Quan Williams also emerging as a name to know.
Williams also picked up an offer from the LSU Tigers this summer after an impressive camp performance in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder has seen his recruiting rise blossom this offseason as well where he now comes in as the No. 13 overall prospect in Louisiana.
LSU remains a program to watch for Whitley's services as he emerges as one of the top receivers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
