Elite LSU Football Target, Top Athlete in America Commits to Tennessee Volunteers

BREAKING: Elite 2026 ATH Joel Wyatt has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 190 ATH from Shelbyville, TN chose the Vols over Vanderbilt, Louisville, LSU, & others



He’s ranked as one of the Top ATHs in the ‘26 Class 🍊https://t.co/BacCfPX3xX pic.twitter.com/igyIvsewSC