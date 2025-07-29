Elite LSU Football Target, Top Athlete in America Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) four-star athlete Joel Wyatt has committed to Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Wyatt, one of the top two-way prospects in America, chose the Volunteers over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores and Louisville Cardinals, among others.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings after emerging as a Top-50 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, it's the Tennessee Volunteers that have landed his services.
“Tennessee made me feel like a top guy from the beginning,” Wyatt told Rivals. “Coach Heupel, Coach Chop (Levorn Harbin) and a lot of the coaches recruited me hard and showed me I was a top guy for them.
"That always meant a lot to me. They made me feel wanted and that never changed.”
The Tennessee native has made the decision to remain home and suit up for the Volunteers after growing up a fan of the program in the state.
“It was always like being around family. The little things at Tennessee that always stand out. The people, the culture, how they treat me and what it is like to be there make it different for me," Wyatt said.
"The culture at Tennessee always made me comfortable.”
Wyatt had been a name on the LSU Tigers' radar heading into the summer, but with new targets emerging, the two-way stud ultimately saw the program take a foot off the gas this summer.
Now, the four-star prospect has revealed his commitment decision with the Tennessee Volunteers winning out on Monday.
