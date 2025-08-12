Ex-LSU Football Commit, Five-Star Michigan Wolverines QB Named Top Freshman
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed a Top-10 Recruiting Class in December headlined by five-star cornerback DJ Pickett.
Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in the nation, put pen to paper with LSU with all eyes on the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder heading into the upcoming season.
But the LSU program saw the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle elect to sign elsewhere despite being committed to the Bayou Bengals for nearly an entire year.
Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his pledge from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverine last fall after a rigorous recruiting battle down the stretch of his process.
The Wolverines pieced together "life-changing money" on the NIL front along with an opportunity to remain home in Michigan with the program ultimately landing his signature.
Now, the 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller is gearing up for his true freshman campaign with ESPN labeling him as the No. 2 overall freshman in America.
Underwood comes behind former LSU Tigers wide receiver commit, Dakorien Moore, after he flipped his pledge to the Oregon Ducks.
"The keys have not been handed over yet, but it's likely only a matter of time. Underwood will undoubtedly have highs and lows as a 17-year-old true freshman, but he's one of the best physical quarterbacks we have evaluated in the past 20 years and has an extremely high football IQ," ESPN wrote.
"At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he doesn't look like a freshman. Underwood can take a hit but also take off in the open field. It's his passing skills that earned him the No. 1 ranking in the class last year and a multimillion-dollar NIL deal.
"He has smooth footwork in the pocket for a player of his stature and natural arm strength to make all the throws in Chip Lindsey's offense."
But LSU did land a true freshman on ESPN's list of Top-10 freshmen in college football with 6-foot-5, 195-pound cornerback DJ Pickett making the cut.
Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, comes in at No. 7 on ESPN's list.
"It will be difficult to keep a 6-foot-5, 195-pound perimeter defender with 10.6 100-meter speed off the field in Baton Rouge. Though Pickett is competing against experienced defensive backs for meaningful snaps, none possesses his rare frame, range and ball skills," ESPN wrote.
"The Tigers have thrown him in the mix early. He provides scheme versatility in the back end and should find a significant role in Brian Kelly's overhauled secondary. The former five-star should reestablish the Tigers' reputation for producing elite defensive backs."
LSU will open the 2025 season on August 30 with all eyes on a Top-10 matchup against the Clemson Tigers on the road.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.