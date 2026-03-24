Fast-Rising LSU Football, Arkansas Razorbacks Target Makes Major Move With Tigers

Lafayette (La.) running back Caiden Bellard will make his way to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program opens Spring Camp.

Bellard has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Bayou State with programs galore entering the race this offseason - including the LSU Tigers.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, and TCU Horned Frogs, among others, across a significant stretch this offseason.

"All of them are really catching my eye," said Bellard via 247Sports. "I worked really hard to get here, and I'm going to continue to work hard, but the ones I would say I didn't expect right away are LSU, Ohio State, Houston, and Florida State.

"When I got them, it just makes me want to go harder, because I know now where I can go with this and also how fast I could lose it."

Bellard is fresh off of a strong sophomore campaign at Lafayette Christian Academy where he averaged 6.4 yards per carry while registering 1,532 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Louisiana native logged eight 100-yard performances across his sophomore campaign where he became a prospect to keep tabs on moving forward.

"I'll be at Ohio State on March 28 and LSU on March 24," Bellard told 247Sports. "I'm trying to lock in dates on the other ones, but I'm trying to get to Houston, Florida State, and TCU."

Bellard will make the short drive from Lafayette to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning with the LSU Tigers set to navigate Day 1 of Spring Camp at the Football Operations Building.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

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