LSU Football Making Push for No. 1 RB in Louisiana Amid Alabama, Arkansas Pursuit

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin has arrived in Baton Rouge for his weekend visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid an aggressive pursuit from the coaching staff.

Martin checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment this offseason as his rise continues.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But there are contenders that are emerging with the Alabama Crimson Tide viewed as the "biggest threat" to the LSU Tigers amid a strong push from Kalen DeBoer and Co.

But LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years after recruiting him during his time at Ole Miss as a priority target - looking to carry the momentum after arriving in Baton Rouge.

"Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on. Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in," Rivals wrote.

The No. 1 RB in Louisiana has checked in for his visit with Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers: Trey Martin.



The 6’0, 185-pound Bayou State native remains a top priority for the coaching staff in Baton Rouge.



Now, the Top-10 RB in America is on campus for his weekend visit. pic.twitter.com/XhJ6sQn76s — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 21, 2026

"In-state LSU finally offered last month and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring."

Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana then carried the momentum into his junior season in 2025 where he has blossomed into one of the fastest-rising players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, Martin is in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers as Kiffin and Co. as the hometown program intensifies its pursuit for the new top-ranked running back in the Bayou State.

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