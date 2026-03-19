LSU Football Dishes Out Major Offer To Fast-Rising USC Trojans, BYU Cougars Target

Santa Margarita (Calif.) Mission Viejo three star safety Jordan Hicks continues blossoming into one of America's top defensive backs with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers monitoring the talented prospect.

Hicks checks in as the No. 11 rated safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his commitment this offseason amid a quick rise.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder out of California has earned offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, BYU Cougars, Oregon Ducks, and Louisville Cardinals, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, add Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with an offer out to the versatile defensive weapon that's generating significant buzz this offseason.

LSU has been labeled Hicks' "dream school" as he navigates the early phases of his recruitment with an offer now out on the table from Corey Raymond and Co. this offseason.

A player that can play both cornerback and safety, the versatlity has been on full display across Hicks' prep career on the West Coast.

LSU has continued eyeing the top defensive backs in America this offseason with the Tigers looking to keep one of Louisiana's top players home in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The Target: S Jayden Anding - Top Louisiana Safety

Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding continues his meteoric rise as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers prioritizing the in-state standout.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, across his prep career.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder seen multiple new scholarships roll in this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels checking in as one of the latest to make the call as SEC schools galore enter the mix.

But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's final offseason prior to his senior campaign with Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

Sources have indicated that Anding is arguably the No. 1 prospect on the board at his position as LSU intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

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