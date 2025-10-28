Five Blue-Chip Commits LSU Football Must Keep Pledged After Brian Kelly's Firing
The LSU Tigers have officially hit the reset button in Baton Rouge after the program made the move to fire head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday night.
With a change in leadership, the Bayou Bengals are set to navigate a jam-packed stretch with a coaching search underway, roster retention a primary focus, and attention on keeping the 2026 Recruiting Class intact.
The LSU Tigers hold multiple blue-chip commits in the current cycle with significant attention set to be on keeping the current pledges locked in through the Early Signing Period.
But which commitments are "must-haves" down the stretch as a coaching change is now underway in Baton Rouge?
Five LSU Commits That Must Stick:
No. 1: Lamar Brown - No. 1 Prospect in America
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect is the crown jewel of the 2026 Recruiting Class with the LSU Tigers looking to close the deal in December.
Brown is more than a pledge in the class for LSU.
The top-ranked athlete in the nation has served as a leader off the field for the program and would set the foundation for the future as a critical component. He's the No. 1 priority amid the Texas A&M Aggies pushing for a flip.
No. 2: Havon Finney - Top-10 CB in America
Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in April, but it hasn't stopped programs from remaining in pursuit.
Finney comes in as a Top-10 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with secondary coach Corey Raymond prioritizing him amid a push from the Michigan Wolverines.
Raymond has circled the California kid as a top prospect where the stage is set to place him alongside five-star freshman DJ Pickett as the duo of the future in Baton Rouge.
LSU must lock him in come December, but it will largely be solidified once Raymond's fate is decided following a coaching change.
No. 3: Brysten Martinez - Top Louisiana OL
It's no secret the LSU offensive line has been in shambles this season with the program looking to stack talent for the future in the trenches.
Insert Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive lineman Brysten Martinez the No. 1 offenisive lineman in Louisiana - as the latest name to know.
This one will be intriguing to watch with the future of position coach Brad Davis in question as a coaching search is navigated across the next few weeks, but make no mistake, Martinez is a top priority that must be kept in the 2026 class.
No. 4: Richard Anderson - Top-5 DL in America
The New Orleans (La.) native is a "must-have" in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program locking in his verbal commitment last summer [2024] where he's remained loyal ever since - not taking any other visits.
This is one that LSU fans should feel solid on given his loyalty to the program across the last 17 months as the four-star looks to make things official in December.
No. 5: Trenton Henderson - No. 1 EDGE in Florida
The Pensacola (Fla.) native will be a name to keep tabs on across the next few weeks with the No. 1 EDGE in Florida set to be a hot commodity on the recruiting scene down the stretch.
As long as position coach Kevin Peoples is in the mix, Henderson is one that LSU fans should feel solid on, but amid a coaching change at the top, Henderson will be one to keep tabs on.
LSU will lose multiple edge rushers this offseason with Henderson a significant priority for the staff where he could crack the two-deep depth chart as a true freshman in 2026.
