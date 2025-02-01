Five LSU Football Recruiting Targets to Know: Tigers Hosting Critical Visitor Weekend
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set for their first big recruiting weekend of the year with the program hosting its "Junior Day" event in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Kelly and the LSU staff will welcome double-digit commitments and targets to campus for an important day on the recruiting trail.
From a pair of five-star targets heading to Death Valley to 2026 commitments making the drive in, LSU will be in for a huge day on "The Trail".
Which five visitors should LSU fans get familiar with? What's the buzz on their recruitment?
Five Visitors to Know: "Boys in the Boot" Weekend
Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he navigates a busy offseason on the recruiting trail.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous process.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the Oregon Ducks last weekend where he dropped in a multi-day stay to Eugene.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
Now, Bradford will be in Death Valley this weekend for the program's Junior Day event where he will be surrounded by several blue-chippers.
Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in Louisiana.
The LSU commitment has been loyal to his pledge to the program after going public with a decision in June, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from turning up the heat.
Anderson holds offers from the likes of Oregon, Ole Miss, USC and Florida State, among several others, as his recruitment takes off.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad after leading the program to a state title.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will host Anderson for a visit this weekend where he will be in town for the program's Junior Day event.
Aiden Hall: Top-5 Safety in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit to LSU's Junior Day.
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Now, he'll be back in town for a pivotal visit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
Mack made his way to Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event alongside several of the top prospects in America.
For the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State, he's seen premier programs turn up the heat, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
Now, he's set to be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU's Junior Day event, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
But he's also officially released his Top-10 schools after trimming his list:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025.
Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby continues his rise as a national prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the top programs remaining in his ear.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers in November where he wasted no time in joining the class in Baton Rouge.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana last season, Darby has reeled in offers from Miami, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
Then, after receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
Darby logged 100 receptions for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year after putting America on notice.
