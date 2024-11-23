Five-Star LSU Football Commit Cancels Texas Longhorns Visit, Dialed in With LSU
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers in August with the move giving the program another coveted defensive back.
Phillips, who's skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings over the last year, committed to LSU as a middle of the pack four-star prospect.
Then, in one of the final recruiting rankings updates, Phillips earned his fifth star and is rated the No. 4 cornerback in America, according to On3 Sports.
He's reached elite status with programs across the country continuing their push for the Lone Star State native.
With the recent news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines, it's no secret the LSU program is in a vulnerable place.
Now, programs have begun looking to flip other prospects committed to the Bayou Bengals.
That includes five-star cornerback Kade Phillips.
There were recent reports circulating that Phillips was set to travel to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday with Steve Sarkisian and Co. pushing for him to flip back to the program.
Phillips confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be visiting Texas this weekend and will remain home on Saturday. The five-star will be back in Baton Rouge next weekend for an unofficial visit with LSU to round out his recruitment process.
The Longhorns saw the program in a vulnerable spot, upped the ante for Phillips and ultimately saw the No. 4 cornerback in America remain loyal to the LSU program.
Phillips will now be back in Baton Rouge for the Oklahoma game next weekend in Tiger Stadium.
It's big news for Kelly's program, but what about the other coveted prospects?
Following the news of Underwood flipping to Michigan, the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, went public with a statement.
The No. 1 Running Back in America Speaks Out:
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Jan. 3 with the decision having a rippling effect on the recruiting trail.
From there, the Bayou Bengals added pledges from Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and a number of other blue-chip prospects.
On Thursday, Underwood, who announced a commitment to LSU on Jan. 6 after Berry, went public with the decision that he would be flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines.
The news comes on the heels of the Wolverines reportedly piecing together an NIL package north of $10.5 million over four years.
Now, LSU has lost a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in America with all attention shifting towards the Tigers hoping to maintain the 2025 Recruiting Class.
All eyes are now on Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, and Pickett, the top-ranked cornerback in the country, among several others.
For Berry, he went public with a reaction after the news of Underwood flipping to Michigan:
Berry has remained loyal to LSU ever since revealing a commitment to the program. He's been in Baton Rouge for several game day appearances while helping the Tigers on the recruiting trail as well.
Now, his counterpart in Underwood, has made his final decision with the Michigan Wolverines landing his services. He'll put pen to paper on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period after an aggressive NIL offer.
