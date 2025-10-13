Five-Star LSU Football Commit, No. 1 EDGE in Florida 'Locked In' With The Tigers
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle across his senior campaign.
The highly-touted recruit revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 2 with the program beating out the Florida Gators down the stretch.
Henderson, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in America, comes in as the top-ranked EDGE in the Sunshine State with offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans on the table/
But it's the Bayou Bengals that ultimately secured the pledge with Henderson not looking back since.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings with Henderson coming in as the No. 1 EDGE in Florida and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state, according to Rivals.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, the elite defender saw his ranking continue skyrocketing.
Now, he's "locked in" with the LSU Tigers, he told 247Sports, with the program looking to secure his signature during December's Early Signing Period.
Henderson has made the move from Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) to Pine Forest (Fla.) for his senior campaign where he continues taking his game up a notch prior to enrolling with LSU.
The Pine Forest Eagles have a new head coach on staff after hiring Kerry McDowell, who was the the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator previously at Pensacola Catholic coaching Henderson.
Now, Henderson has followed his former defensive coordinator to Pine Forest, according to Rivals.
“The identity of this team is toughness. That’s the identity. Big, physical, and can run around you and over you. … Whether we’re in a 4-2-5, a 4-3 or a 3-3, you name it, we’re coming after you. Offensively, we won’t be vanilla, that’s for sure,” McDowell said.
“There are so many returning players, and it’s exciting to know what kind of players you have. Having to play against this team over the years, there’s always a true respect for anything can happen with any moment with the tremendous ability of the players who have played here. The thought that those players are now going to be in my program, it’s very exciting.”
Henderson remains one of the top prospects in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Cycle alongside the likes of five-star Lamar Brown and four-star Richard Anderson.
