Five-Star LSU Football Commits Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks Top-Ranked Pledge
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho was in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
Iheanacho, the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in August, but it hasn't stopped the LSU program from battling.
Lanning and the Ducks hold the verbal pledge, but the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder continues holding dialogue with the Bayou Bengals with the program coming in at No. 2 on his list.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there," Iheanacho said following his pledge.
"They just had Josh Conerly [selected] in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man."
But Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are intensifying their pursuit for the blue-chipper following an "outstanding" visit to Baton Rouge this weekend for the SEC matchup against Florida.
Iheanacho was blown away by his time in Tiger Stadium, a source familiar with his recruitment told LSU Tigers On SI, with the program remaining a force.
The LSU coaching staff is making its presence felt in his process, but Iheanacho is also hearing from multiple pledges in the Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
That includes five-stars Lamar Brown and Trenton Henderson.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, was seen alongside Iheanacho all night during LSU's win over Florida on Saturday night with the two even making their way into the student section to enjoy the atmosphere.
After the game, Brown made a post on X/Twitter that took social media by storm:
Along with Brown showing Iheanacho around Tiger Stadium, LSU brought in five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson as a recruiting resource
LSU will keep a foot on the gas for Iheanacho leading into December's Early Signing Period with the program battling for the Oregon Ducks.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.