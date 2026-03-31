Five-Star LSU Football EDGE Target Reveals Commitment Decision to SEC Rival

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall has committed to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, he revealed via social media on Tuesday evening.

Forstall checks in as the No. 2 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Elko and Co. beating out a myriad of powerhouse programs for his verbal pledge this offseason.

A Louisiana native, Forstall made the decision to depart New Orleans (La.) last offseason after making the move to the Sunshine State - transferring to IMG Academy following a two-year run at Jesuit High School.

The LSU Tigers remained contenders for the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder, but an aggressive pursuit from the Texas A&M Aggies gets the program over the finish line over the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others.

According to Rivals' scouting report, Forstall is an "electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity.

"Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.

"Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are surging on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program holding a commitment from top-five edge rusher Jaiden Bryant after he made his decision in January.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound South Carolina native is the highest-ranked commitment in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he headlines a haul that is set to explode in the coming months.

For Forstall, the Louisiana native - and five-star - is now a Texas A&M verbal commit, but it's clear schools across America won't take a foot off the gas.

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