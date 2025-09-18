Five-Star LSU Football Target Committed to SEC Rival Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains a priority prospect for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers.
Mathews, the new No. 1 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, emerged as an elite weapon on offense during his junior campaign after lighting up the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 as his rise continued as a coveted target on the recruiting trail.
Fresh off of his junior season, Mathews locked in the contenders in his process with the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas A&M Aggies becoming the schools to watch.
But it's Hugh Freeze and Co. that hold the verbal commitment heading into the Early Signing Period in December.
“I would definitely say the staff that surrounds them,” Mathews told Rivals.. “I feel like that staff made me feel at home.
"Then me getting up to a game, even though this was after my commitment, the vibe right there is outrageous. I had one of the best times of my life there. That four-quarter action was crazy.”
LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are working on flipping the Auburn Tigers pledge where he's kept the door open on a potential visit to Baton Rouge this fall.
“LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M,” Mathews said. “I hear from them probably every week or every other week, and they’ve been trying to get me to a game.
"And I don’t know if I’ll make it to any of the games. If I do, I don’t want to be anything bad or anything like that. I’m still War Eagle all the way.”
Mathews will shift focus towards finalizing his college decision and gearing up for the next level with his high school career now in the rearview mirror.
The elite five-star pass-catcher has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of his senior campaign, according to Rivals.
LSU remains a school to watch for Mathews with the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies also remaining a factor despite a verbal pledge to the Auburn Tigers.
The Evaluation: “Skilled wide receiver who could push as the top pass-catcher in the 2026 cycle. Has a big frame that belies the eye test, measuring in at around 6-foot-1.5, 195 pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands,” said Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power of Mathews.
“Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting. Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes. Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs.
“A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands. Finished his junior season with 68 catches for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games. Also plays basketball. Did much of his damage out of the slot as a junior, but showed the ability to win on the outside in the camp setting. The high level of skill and well-rounded nature to his game makes him one of the top pass-catchers in the cycle and one who could project as an early-round draft pick.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.