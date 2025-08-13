Five-Star LSU Football Target Eyeing Visits to Nebraska Cornhuskers, USC Trojans
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has emerged as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America with all eyes on the Bayou State star heading into his junior season.
Hudson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, dominated across his sophomore campaign with the top programs in the nation taking notice.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, Hudson's recruitment process is blossoming this offseason with programs recruiting him as a dual-sport athlete.
He's reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, with Brian Kelly and Co. gaining momentum as serious contenders.
LSU will have Hudson back in Baton Rouge for game day visits this fall, according to a source familiar with his recruitment, but he also will have other trips on the docket.
After a critical offseason in his development where he checked in with multiple schools, Hudson is eyeing visits to see the USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to 247 Sports.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
LSU remains a contender for Hudson, but it'll be a battle down the stretch with the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators, among others, beginning to intensify their pursuit.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads.
"Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
